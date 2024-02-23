Mysuru civic workers demand improvement in breakfast quality

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation’s (MCC) civic workers have raised concerns over the quality of breakfast provided to them before they commence their sanitation duties. The workers have expressed dissatisfaction with the current breakfast offerings, emphasizing the need for immediate improvements to ensure their well-being.

The issue came to light when a cockroach was discovered in a pan meant for serving breakfast at a designated point in Vijayanagar, where civic workers gather before starting their daily cleaning activities. This alarming discovery has sparked outrage among the workers, prompting them to demand swift action against the contractors responsible for providing substandard food.

Similar to the model adopted by the Bangalore Bruhat Mahanagara Corporation, the Mysuru City Corporation has been providing breakfast to its civic workers, with a tender process in place for catering services amounting to an annual expenditure of Rs. 2.5 crore. Breakfast points have been established across the city, including parks, Indira Canteens, and community centres, where workers can fuel up before beginning their tasks.

However, workers have highlighted several issues plaguing the breakfast distribution process, including inadequate water supply, scarcity of plates, and unhygienic conditions at some breakfast points. They lamented that food is often left unattended until their arrival, leading to concerns about contamination from animals such as cats, mice, and rats.

Manchaiah, the president of the workers’ union, expressed concerns about the neglectful attitude of the contractors, stressing the importance of clean and nutritious food for maintaining the workers’ health and well-being. The workers are urging authorities to address these issues promptly to ensure that they receive quality breakfast that meets their dietary requirements and standards of hygiene.