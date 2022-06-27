 Mysuru college organises Open Day to celebrate its silver jubilee

Mysuru: Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE) on Sunday organised Open Day – 2022 as a part of its Silver Jubilee celebration at its campus in Mysuru. Udayshankar, CET Cell

Expert, Guddapa Gowda, President of Vidyavardhaka Sangha, Dr Sadashivegowda, Principal at Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering and P Vishwanath, Secretary of Vidyavardhaka Sangha were the dignitaries at the event.

The event aimed at creating an opportunity for students and parents to explore the types of projects done in various engineering domains and interact with experts to understand various engineering branches and job opportunities.

The event featured Project Exhibition, Interaction with a CET cell expert and career guidance for all PUC students and their parents. The event aimed at creating a platform for students and patents to find answers for every confusion pertaining to the choice of the right

engineering course after class II.

Guddapa Gowda, President of Vidyavardhaka Sangha said, "Open Day 2022 marks 25th year since Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering was started. The college that started with no building of its own offering four courses in the year 1997 today has grown to have over 50 per cent of the faculty with doctorates offering courses in seven branches of engineering."

"In present times every engineering course has a great scope if the student gains requires skills and knowledge. Hence parents must encourage students to choose the course that suits their passion" he added.Dr. Sadashivegowda, Principal at Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering said, "Since we have observed that many students have been unable to get admissions to the colleges they really deserve despite scoring well as they are unaware of the due documentation process and are not equipped with information needed to make proper decision. Open Day 2022 aims to help students be able to navigate through the documentation processes easily and be able to make informed decisions."

Addressing the concerns parents and students raised during the panel discussion, Udayshankar, CET Cell Expert said "Vidyavardhaka College has been supporting Karnataka Examination Authority since last 13 years.

This year too CET counselling will be held at B Block at VVCE campus. Also, verification for special categories will be held for one week after the results are announced. Verification for students that apply under NCC, NSS, defence and sports will be held in five centres across Karnataka at Bengaluru, Mysuru, Belagaum, Mangalore and Gulbarga. It is important that parents and students to keep a check on KEA for relevant notifications to stay up to date with all due processes are completed."