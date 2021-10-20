Mysuru: Congress alleges Kateel's role in murder of RTI activist

Mysuru: District Congress spokesperson M Lakshmana on Wednesday accused BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel of playing a role in the murder of RTI activist Vinayak Baliga in Mangaluru.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, Lakshman said the RTI activist was murdered outside his house in Mangaluru in March 2016. Condemning Kateel's comment that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was a 'drug addict and peddler', Lakshman alleged that the State BJP president was behind Baliga's murder.

Instead of resorting to personal attacks and malicious campaigns, BJP which is in power at Centre, should order thorough investigation through agencies like I-T, ED and CBI, if it had evidence against Rahul Gandhi, he said and added that the government was shying away from probe as the allegations were baseless.

The BJP won't talk about spiralling prices and wealth amassed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jey Shah, he alleged and wondered why ED and IT did not take any action.

Congress leaders also staged a protest outside the BJP office near railway station and set fire to the portrait of Kateel.