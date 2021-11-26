Mysuru: Court quashes objections against Congress candidate for MLC poll

Mysuru: The district court has quashed objections filed against Congress candidate Thimmaiah's nomination for the Legislative Council poll from the Mysuru- Chamarajanagar Local Bodies constituency.

BJP candidate R Raghu Kautilya filed three objections citing anomalies in the affidavit and nomination paper filed by Thimmaiah. They were related to non-mentioning of PAN number, confusions over liabilities and ancestral properties.

Senior advocate and Congress legal cell chief A S Ponnanna who appeared on behalf of Thimmaiah successfully argued against the BJP's objections. Following the court ruling, returning officer and DC Dr Bagadi Goutham accepted Thimmaiah's nomination papers.

"We are correct in all the aspects. The objections were just an attempt to stop our campaign, but we will win the election. BJP mindset is exposed in the early stage itself," Thimmaiah remarked after the court order.