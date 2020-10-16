Mysuru: Eleven cultural teams to perform at palace

Mysuru: Eleven teams of artists will perform in front of the illuminated Mysuru Palace, between 7 pm and 9 pm, for the first eight days of the festivities.



On 17 October, Shubha Dhananjay team from Bengaluru will stage a dance perform. On 18 October, Vidwan Shashank Subramanyam and team from Hassan will perform flute concert. On 19 October, Vidwan Rahul Vellal and team from Bengaluru will sing devotional songs between 7 pm and 8 pm, and Geetha Ramanand team from Bengaluru will perform "Panchaveene" concert between 8 pm and 9 pm. On 20th, Ambaiah Nuli and team from Raichur will sing Vachanas between 7pm and 8pm, and Puttur Narasimha Nayaka and team will perform "Daasavaani".

On 21 October, there will be a special programme by playback singer Rajesh Krishnan and team to pay tribute to S P Balasubramayam who passed away recently. On 22 October police band team will perform between 7 pm and 8 pm and there will be fusion music by Vaarija Sri Venugopal and team from Bengaluru from 8 pm to 9 pm. On 23 October, Honnur folk songs team including Dr P K Rajashekar and team from Mysuru will sing folk songs between 7 pm and 8 pm, and there will be Hindustani and carnatic classical music jugalbandhi between artists from Mysuru including Shafeeq Khan who will perform Sitar and vidwan Karthik Nagaraj who will perform violin from 8 pm to 9 pm. And on 24 October, there will be "Layatharanga" concert by Vidwan Giridhara Udupa and team from Bengaluru.

It is always considered an honor and a privilege by artists to perform at the famed stage in front of the illuminated Mysuru Palace during Dasara, and earlier artists of national and international acclaim from across the country like Balamurali Krishna, Bhimsen Joshi, Gangubhai Hanagal, S P Balasubramanyam, Hemamalini, Anuradha Paudwal and others performed. This year local artists of national and international acclaim from different districts of Karnataka are being given opportunity to perform owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the recommendations of the technical advisory committee all Dasara events will be completely virtual for general public.