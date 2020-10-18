Mysuru: Erstwhile royal family celebrate Dasara in limited way

Mysuru: Erstwhile royal family of Mysuru is all set for traditional poojas and rituals of their private Dasara festivities which will be held within Mysuru Palace from Saturday. But in view of the Covid-19 pandemic they have decided to keep the celebrations very simple and symbolic, and they are just ensuring the traditions are carried on.



Mysuru Palace will come alive, and the glimpse of bygone royal era will unfold as 27th scion of erstwhile royal family of Mysuru, Sri Yaduveer Krishnadaththa Chamaraja Wadiyar will ascend over 800-year-old 280-kg historical gem-studded golden throne at Ambavilas darbar hall in Mysuru Palace, at 11am on Saturday and will hold private darbar symbolically.

And according to sources, only a few priests will participate and assist him with poojas and traditions which are to be followed during darbar. And only royal family members will participate in the private Dasara this time, and they have not invited any relatives or guests, they said.

Sri Yaduveer will hold a private darbar again between 7 pm and 7.15 pm on Saturday and continue it till October 25.

On 25 October Sri Yaduveer will participate in Aayudapooja. While traditionally he usually hosts 'vajramushti kaalaga' (wrestling) symbolically on Vijayadashami day every year, this year it is cancelled. And on October 26, on Vijayadashami day, he will hold traditional poojas and take up "vijaya yathre" in a simple, symbolic way from Mysuru Palace to the temple of Goddess Bhuvaneswari on Mysuru Palace premises and offer Shami pooja there, which will mark conclusion of the 10-day private Dasara festivities of erstwhile royal family as per their traditions.