Mysuru Expressway will be ready by Oct: Nitin Gadkari

The much- anticipated Mysuru- Bengaluru Expressway will be ready by October this year.

Mysuru: The much- anticipated Mysuru- Bengaluru Expressway will be ready by October this year. To corroborate this, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has posted a tweet. The tweet reads as follow: "The Bengaluru – Nidaghatta – Mysuru section of NH-275 is a 10-Lane, 117 km long stretch in the State of Karnataka.

It is being developed at a cost of ₹Rs 8,350 Crore.

The construction work is nearing completion and will be completed by October 2022.

The road would reduce travelling time from present 3.5 hours to 90 minutes.

