Mysuru eyes $10 billion digital economy by 2030

Mysuru:Karnataka’s second-largest tech cluster is fast transforming into a major digital innovation hub, with the Mysuru Big Tech Show 2025 setting the tone for an ambitious $10 billion (Rs10,000 crore) digital economy goal by 2030. The State Department of Electronics, IT/BT and S&T, in collaboration with the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), released the KDEM Vision Document 2025 – Mysuru Chapter during the event held at the Infosys Mysuru campus.

The roadmap outlines Mysuru’s strategy to emerge as a global destination for deep-tech, electronics manufacturing, and startup innovation. With a projected 150,000 new digital jobs and support for over 2,800 startups, the region is positioning itself as Karnataka’s next big growth engine beyond Bengaluru.

KDEM Chairman B.V. Naidu announced that Mysuru has already attracted over 15 companies in the past year, generating 750+ new jobs. A further 200,000 sq ft of tech-ready workspace is in development. KDEM CEO Sanjeev Kumar Gupta emphasised Mysuru’s role as a key spoke in Karnataka’s “spoke-shore” model, anchored by a forthcoming Global Technology Centre with 10,000 seats.

Among the biggest investment announcements:

• Vayu Assets pledged Rs1,250 crore for a PCB plant catering to domestic and global markets.

• MiPhi Semiconductors, an Indo-Taiwan JV, announced its entry with plans for an R&D-focused Global Technology Centre.

• Forward Air & Omni Logistics submitted a Letter of Intent to set up a GCC (Global Capability Centre) in Mysuru.

• McLaren Strategic Solutions aims to establish nano-GCCs impacting 50,000 people within two years.

Dr. Sanjay Tyagi, Director at STPI, noted that under the central government’s EMC 2.0 scheme, anchor units in Mysuru could attract over Rs1,591 crore in electronics manufacturing investments.

Innovation showcase and startup awards

The event featured over 80 startups, 60 innovation booths, and participation from more than 1,100 delegates across six countries. The top 10 startups from the “Mysuru BLUE 2025” program were felicitated, with Swayam Analytics, Meladath Auto Components, and Agropak Pvt Ltd emerging as the top fundable ventures. They earned booths at the upcoming Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025.

Policy & ecosystem focus

Key sessions covered Karnataka’s Startup and Skilling Policies, women in tech, building ESDM supply chains, and attracting GCCs. The LEAP (Local Economy Accelerator Program), worth Rs1,000 crore, aims to generate 3000 new ideas annually, boost over 500 startups, and create 50,000 jobs.

A special Women@Work (W@W) roundtable addressed the inclusion of women in ESDM, IT/ITES, AI, and digital roles.

Emphasis was placed on workplace safety, flexible hours, and digital skilling formats for rural and re-entry women professionals.

Looking ahead

Dr. Ekroop Kaur, Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT/BT and S&T, said Mysuru already contributes Rs5,000 crore in IT exports annually and is home to over 1,200 startups.

“With strong plug-and-play infrastructure and a deep talent pool, Mysuru is well on its way to becoming India’s most infrastructure-ready digital hub.”

Minister Priyank Kharge said Mysuru will play a pivotal role in Karnataka’s $300 billion digital economy target. “We are at an inflection point where Mysuru can become the second technology capital of the state,” he said.

As the Mysuru cluster integrates innovation, infrastructure, and investments, the Big Tech Show 2025 reinforced its emerging role in shaping India’s decentralised and inclusive digital economy vision.