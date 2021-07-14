Mysuru: Ginger price fall leaves farmers in distress

Mysuru: A large number of farmers in Mysuru, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar have taken up ginger cultivation owing to fall in prices of paddy, ragi and maize. But lockdown has dashed their hopes of making decent earnings.



The price of a bag of ginger (old), weighing 60 kg, has fallen to Rs 2,000-Rs 2,100 from Rs 6,000-Rs 7,000 last year. The going price of newly harvested ginger is Rs 600-700 a bag. The price fall has driven hundreds of farmers into distress.

They have taken up ginger cultivation in the hope of making better profits as the demand was good last year. Speaking to The Hans India, a farmer, Viji in HD Kote taluk in Mysuru district, said that he had invested Rs 2.5 lakh to cultivate ginger in his two-acre field. He expected an yield of 600 bags. But owing to poor rainfall in April, May and June the crop got damaged. Adding insult to injury, the price of ginger too has nosedived dealing a double blow to the farmers. The distraught Viji can hope to get a maximum yield of 300 bags this year and stares at a loss of Rs one lakh for his labour.

When contacted, a ginger trader, Seyyed Hussain in Mysuru, said there is a good market in Kerala for the produce. But lockdown in Kerala and month-long Ramzan celebrations hit hard local and even export business. He explained that the last year's produce is still lying in godowns.

According to the Mysuru district deputy director of horticulture department, ginger is being grown in around 3,500 hectares. The yield is more compared to last year as more farmers have taken up cultivation due to high price. Sadly, price fall in market pushed them into distress, he summed up the situation.