Mysuru MP Pratap Simha urges govt not to impose lockdown

Mysuru: Kodagu Mysuru MP Pratap Simha on Monday urged the State government not to push people in to distress by imposing lockdown and curfew. Speaking to media persons he said that people are facing lot of hard ships since last two years owing to lockdown and corona. If government moves to impose stricter norms to tackle Corona it would again push lakhs of people in to trouble and they would become jobless. He urged to increase treatment facility in hospital instead imposing curbs as mortality rate is less in third wave.



Reacting sharply to the objection of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike state unit president T A Narayana gowda for releasing money for Sanskrit university he said 'Sanskrit is in name of Narayana , does he change his name ? Sanskrit is oldest language and mother of all languages'. Even Dr B R Ambedkar submitted a proposal to make Sanskrit as national language. He said erstwhile prime minister Indira Gandhi enforced trilingual formula. He questioned why Narayana Gowda was silent when the ertwhile government announced establishing Tipu Sultan University? He said they were just opposing Prime Minister Modi for publicity.