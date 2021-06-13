Mysuru: Overwhelming response to 'Bring back Rohini Sindhuri' online campaign

Mysuru: The online signature campaign "Bring back Rohini Sindhuri" has evoked overwhelming response from netizens.

The campaign launched by Concerned Citizens of India on Friday on the online signature platform www.org.com received 52,000 signatures by Saturday evening. At the time of launching the campaign the aim was to collect 35,000 signatures. Keeping in view the tremendous response, now the target has been raised to gathering 75,000 signatures.

The campaign said that the State government didn't even give the IAS officer and former deputy commissioner of Mysuru district time to submit her response to the allegations of her involvement in a land scam made by influential persons. "We people of Mysore have been left with no information that we are supposed to know and we have the right to know.

These corrupt practices have to end one day or the other and let that day be today. Help us to raise your and our voice and let the truth be told and put a full stop to all these scams and let's start a change for our next generation's bright future. The people are urging the government to conduct an enquiry into the 'land scam' that supposedly took place under Rohini Sindhuri's administration," the Concerned Citizens of India campaign said.

Similar campaigns have been launched on social media in support of Rohini Sindhuri by her fans.

Thousands of people commented supporting Sindhuri. The online signature petition will be submitted to President of India Ramanath Kovind.

Rohini Sindhuri was transferred recently as commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments following following allegations of harassment by fellow IAS officer and former Mysuru city corporation commissioner Shilpa Nag who was also shifted out of Mysuru.

Rohini Sindhuri alleged that land mafia was behind her transfer. She even appealed to the regional commissioner (RC) to conduct a probe into a marriage hall constructed by JDS MLA Sa Ra Mahesh allegedly by encroaching Raja canal land. The IAS officer said the land where the marriage hall stands in survey no 123 belonged to the government (gomal land).