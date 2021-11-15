Mysuru royal scion Yaduveer launches ‘save Chamundi Hill’ campaign

Mysuru: Mysuru royal scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has launched a campaign to save the Chamundi Hills. Taking to social media, Yaduveer has called upon people to sign up for the campaign.

"Chamundi Hill, the crown jewel of Mysore, must be saved for the future of Mysore," he said and lamented that hills is collapsing owing to excessive developmental works taken up there. The royal scion explained that he has been involved in the signature campaign and called upon people to join hands with him.

In a social media post, he said that the concern is that the ecological balance should be maintained in the hill by reducing the speed of development. Many organizations in Mysore, including the Mysore Consumer Council, have supported this.

Chamundi Hill is falling due to continuous rainfall. History experts and the public have expressed resentment over the government's move.