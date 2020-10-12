Mysuru: Sanitation worker on cloud nine

Mysuru: A festive atmosphere filled the humble 16 feet x 20 feet house of Maragamma, a sanitation worker of Mysuru city corporation, as she celebrated her happy moments with her family on Sunday, on being chosen for felicitation during the inaugural ceremony of Mysuru Dasara atop Chamundi hills on 17 October.



Her mother-in-law's recent death due to COVID-19 left an air of sorrow in the house. The news of her selection for felicitation at the prestigious event helped lift up the spirits of Maragamma, who along with four other members of her family recovered from coronavirus.

In the face of all the adversities, the gritty 37-year-old, who works in ward No 24 which has a very large number of positive cases, reported for duty soon after recovering from COVID-19. Maragamma tested positive on 28 July. Her husband Narasimha N, who is Paurakarmikas supervisor in ward number 22, her daughters Susheela N, who is doing her MA, Shubha Lakshmi N and her husband L Ravi also tested positive.

"It became unavoidable to take my nine-month-old grand-daughter Haarika R, too, to the Covid hospital where we were all admitted, though she was not coronavirus positive. Despite wearing masks, gloves and taking all precautionary measures, we didn't know how we got infected," Maragamma, who lives at Plague Maramma temple, Paurakaarmika Colony at Tilak Nagar, recalled while speaking to The Hans India. After coming from hospital, she had completed 14-day home quarantine before joining duty.

"She is very hard working. She goes for work at 6.30 am and cleans Mandi market and streets in ward number 24 till 2.30 pm," her husband Narasimha said.

She celebrated her happiness by preparing 'gasagase paayasa' and veg pulav on Saturday for the family. Sunday they had another round of celebration as her daughters prepared chicken fry, mutton chops and ghee rice. Maragamma's three sisters-in-law Lakshmamma, Venktamma and Madamma, their children and other relatives were invited.

Her house was cynosure of all eyes as State Paurakarmika leader Narayan, city association heads N Mara, Mahadev G, Srinivas and others went to with sweets on Saturday evening to greet her. The residents of ward No 24 and her neighbours too sent their warm wishes to Maragamma.

She thanked chief health officer Dr Jayanth M S, health officer Dr Nagaraj D G, ward number 24 health inspect Jayanthi for their support and motivation. She dedicated the honour to all the paurakarmikas who have been serving as front line warriors.