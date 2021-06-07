Mysuru : Sindhuri gives explanation on swimming pool

Mysuru : Rohini Sindhuri on Saturday gave a two-page written explanation to regional commissioner Dr G C Prakash on the construction of a swimming pool in her official residence during her tenure as Mysuru deputy commissioner.

In her reply, she said that the construction of the swimming pool was taken up by Nirmiti Kendra and no money was given to them by the revenue department. She said it was a five-year-old project being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 28.72 lakh. She explained that Nirmiti Kendra was constructing a cost-effective swimming pool as a pilot project.

The Kendra would construct such swimming pools in taluk centers in future. She further said that the construction activity did not affect the heritage character of the DC residence. "It was constructed in a small piece of land in the sprawling five-acre official DC residence.

A month back Krishnarajanagar JD(S) MLA S R Mahesh and others made allegations against DC Sindhuri and submitted a complaint with State government. The State government directed the regional commissioner to investigate the issue and submit a report within a week.