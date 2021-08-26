Mysuru: Six police teams on hunt for MBA student's rapists

Mysuru: The police formed six teams under the leadership of DCP Pradeep Gunti to nab the culprits who allegedly gang-raped an MBA student on Tuesday night at Chamundi Hills. Additional DGP Prathap Reddy is camping in the city to monitor the investigation. The police tried to trace the mobile signals of the rapists from various tower locations. The police also checked the CCTV footage of nearby liquor shops in the hope of finding the movement of the four rapists. Meanwhile, the health condition of the boy and gang-rape victim was stable. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra called a meeting of senior police officers at 11 am on Friday at the Mysuru police commissioner's office to discuss the situation and course of action to be taken.

According to sources, the miscreants recorded the ghastly rape on their mobile phone videos and demanded Rs 3 lakh from the victims.

Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai who was in New Delhi told reporters that he instructed the State DGP to report the developments directly to him. He said he did not agree with Home Minister Jnanendra's statement that the victims should not have gone out in the night. District minister S T Somashekar told reporters that the government took the incident very seriously and the culprits would be brought to book as quickly as possible.

In another related development, the State Women's Commission registered a suo moto case on Thursday. Commission chairperson Pramila Naidu visited the crime spot and expressed confidence that the police would arrest the culprits soon. The National Commission for Women has written a letter to the DGP urging his to make every possible effort to arrest the culprits.

The incident sparked widespread protests in many parts of the State by people's organisations, student unions in Mysuru, Kalburgi, Dharwad and Shimoga demanding stern action against the culprits.