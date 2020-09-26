Mysuru tourism picking up 

Mysuru: Ahead of Mysuru Dasara next month, visitors to world famous Mysuru Palace are now having the privilege of having the glimpse of Historical golden throne which was recently assembled and kept at Darbar hall of Mysuru Palace. With this, the visitors to Mysuru Palace who have dropped by 95 percent from 8 June to 8 September compared to same period last year, due to covid 19 pandemic situation, are hoped to increase.



Mysuru Palace which has the fame of having second highest number of visitors after Taj Mahal has had just 35,917 visitors including 58 foreigners after it was re opened after lockdown restrictions, from 8 June till 24 September. During the same period last year, it had 8,40,885 visitors including 10233 foreigners last year.

This year, while Mysuru Palace was re opened on 8 June, after the lockdown relaxations, it had 2012 visitors including seven foreigners in June this year; there were 725 visitors including two foreigners in July. And it had 10,154 visitors including 22 foreigners in August and as many as 23026 visitors including 27 foreigners from 1 September till 24 September. However despite increase in the covid 19 cases in Mysuru, there has been increase in number of visitors to Mysuru Palace from June to September. So far Mysuru has reported 31,573 covid 19 positive cases and 715 deaths.