Mysuru: Woman sells new-born boy to tribal couple

Mysuru: The sale of a newly-born baby came to light in HD Kote on Friday. A woman, Roja, a native of Bengaluru, sold her one-day-old male child to a tribal couple in Tiger block in HD Kote for Rs 1 lakh seven months ago.

The childless couple who bought the infant are identified as Ambarish and Madhumala, who sell herbal medicines for a livelihood. Roja became acquainted with the couple when she bought some herbs from the.

The incident came to light when Roja came to H D Kote and picked up a quarrel with the couple demanding back her baby boy. Alerted by the neighbors, the local police stepped in and started an investigation.

