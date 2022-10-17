Mysuru: World hospice and palliative day observed

Mysuru: Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement's Palliative Care Program, District Health and Family Welfare, Mysuru, Rotary Mysuru North jointly organised a Jatha on Saturday on the occasion of World Hospice and Palliative Care Day – 2022.

World Hospice and Palliative Care Day is observed across the globe on the second Saturday of October. This year's theme is Palliative Care: Healing Hearts & Communities". This is an effort to amplify the need of Palliative care in the community and this time with a new approach by the Palliative Care Patients themselves raising their voice for support towards their good health and well-being and not just for help. This is to create awareness about the need for Palliative Care in the community.

The event was flagged off by Dr K H Prasad, District Health and Family Welfare Officer (DHO), Mysuru, Dr Mahadeva Prasad N, District Surveillance Officer, Mysuru, Rtn. Prakash Karanth N, District Governor. The Jatha started from ED Hospital, Mysuru through Lokanayaka Nagar, Basavangudi Hebbal, Surya Bakery Circle, Kumbarkoppal and ended in PKTB and CD Hospital campus on KRS main road.

Nearly 800 individuals participated in the event with Medical & Nursing students from MMCRI, Pooja Bhagvath Mahajana college, GSSS Educational Institutions, Sheshadripuram College, Raman School and College of Nursing, St Philomena's College and staff from District Health & Family Welfare, and Staffs, volunteers and well-wishers from Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement actively involved in the Jatha.

The stage event was organised at the Kuvempu Auditorium in PKTB campus. Dr K H Prasad, DHO Inaugurated the stage event. He said: "SVYM has already initiated the Institutional Palliative Care Centre in PKTB Sanitorium campus along with that Government has also initiated a 20-bedded Palliative care Centre at District Hospital. Now, we are planning to initiate Home Based care too for patients who are suffering from life limiting illnesses. We are encouraging them to live actively."

"We all are together in this journey', by conducting Jatha we provide awareness to the general public about need, importance and availability of Palliative care services in Mysuru", added DHO.

Dr M R Seetharam, Orthopedic Surgeon, Vivekananda Memorial Hospital, Saragur (A Healthcare Initiative of Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement) presided the stage event. He said that people hide their feelings and emotions. Every individuals should openly express their emotions which will make us comfortable and go-ahead with the life without any stress. When someone loses their loved ones they will be sad and will be in grief but we should ensure that they come out of that grief and be contented and happy with what they have. Presently people are becoming insensitive about others sufferings and grief.

So this year's theme is to awaken such hearts to feel emotions for other people, be empathetic and help them in whatever way possible and as a community we should support each other. Grief and Bereavement cannot be reduced only by medicines it can only be reduced when everyone join hands and chase grief he added .

Dr Rajeshwari, Division Joint Director, District Health and Family Welfare Department, Mysuru Dr Mahadev Prasad N, District Surveillance Officer, District Health & Family Welfare Department, Mysuru, Dr Prashanth C, Medical Superintendent, PKTB and CD Hospital, Mysuru, Rtn. Prakash Karanth N, District Governor, Rotary International, Rtn. Dr. Jagadish S H, President, Rotary North, Mysuru were the invitees. The two community partners expressed their opinion and how the Palliative care program benefited the individuals suffering from chronic and life limiting illnesses.