Namma Metro work connecting airport road on fast-track

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has speed up Namma Metro work to connect Kempegowda International Airport. The process of land acquisition required for construction of Metro is almost complete.The Metro construction work has been taken up on the 57 km stretch from Central Silk Board to International Airport.

There will be a total of 30 stations on this route. Over Rs 14,788 crore is being spent for this work. The land required for the metro line has been acquired. Already 94% of the land acquisition process has been completed and 18% of the work has been done. Out of 298 properties belonging to the government and private sector, 281 properties have been acquired.

Out of which 258 assets have been handed over to Engineering Department for work. The work on this part has been slightly delayed as the trees have to be moved between KR Puram and Hebbal.

This route is divided into two sections as Phase 2A and Phase 2B and is marked in blue. In Phase 2A, a total of 18 km of route will be constructed and 13 stations will come up. Phase 2B will be 38 km and 17 stations will be constructed. The route includes Central Silk Board to KR Puram (2A), KR Puram to Kempegowda Airport (2B).