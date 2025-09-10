Live
Namma Yatri ties up with Truecaller
Bengaluru: Namma Yatri, India’s first ride-hailing app built on an open network and known for its commitment to transparency and fairness, has announced a strategic partnership with Truecaller, the global leader in verified communication, to power seamless and trusted interactions between drivers, riders, and support agents.
In an industry where every second counts, Namma Yatri is elevating the way drivers, riders, and support teams communicate by leveraging Truecaller’s Customer Experience Solution, including Verified Business Caller ID, Business Profile, Video Caller ID, and most notably, localized Call Reason. Along with this, they are also leveraging Truecaller’s One Tap-OTP-Less Login and SDK integration for vernacular number verification pop-ups, ensuring secure, seamless, and hyperlocal onboarding for users in Tier II cities where Namma Yatri offers its ride services. Through this, the platform is transforming critical customer touchpoints into secure, branded, and contextual conversations.
With Truecaller Customer Experience Solution, Namma Yatri customers can now see the brand’s name, logo, and verification badge when receiving a call, removing ambiguity and significantly increasing calling efficiency and user experience.