Nannamma Superstar's contestant Samanvi dies in road accident

Bengaluru: Six-year-old Samanvi, daughter of Kannada TV actress Amrutha Naidu and NannammaSuperstar fame, was killed in a horrific accident on Thursday.



The incident happened at 4:30 pm, when the mother-daughter duo were apparently returning home after shopping on their two-wheeler. They were apparently hit by a lorry in Bengaluru's Konankunte intersection. While Samanvi died on the spot her mother Amrutha was severely injured.

Samanvi's body was still being held in the KIMS hospital for further formalities, according to the latest reports. Amrutha is also reportedly receiving treatment at the same hospital. A case against the lorry driver has been lodged at the Kumarswamy Layout police station. The lorry driver has already been apprehended.

Samanvi was a contestant on the reality show Nannamma Superstar. The small girl with her charm and walking style won the hearts of many.

Many celebrities expressed their condolences, In a social media post, actor and television host Srujan Lokesh said, "Does god really exist or should we believe in god? this question keeps arising then and now. Today, after this incident the question of whether He exist or not is bothering me deeply. I miss you little baby Samanvi, May your soul rest in peace."