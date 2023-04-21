Narendra Modi to address more than 20 meets in one week

BENGALURU: Karnataka Elections are turning into a hot box and on April 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an open convention in Kolar to appeal for votes. PM Modi will campaign on behalf of the candidates of Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Bengaluru rural districts.

The preparations have been made for the construction of a platform near Chaluvanahalli village of Kolar taluk. A stage will be constructed in an area of about 30 acres and BJP has decided to campaign with more than one lakh people.

PM Modi is likely to participate in the campaign program for about seven days from April 28 to May 7. BJP is preparing to organise more than 20 conventions. Since some senior leaders including Jagdish Shettar and Lakshman Savadi joined the Congress and some constituencies were denied tickets, the BJP is thinking of organizing more Modi programs this time.

Apart from PM Modi, even Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has the ability to influence the voters of the state, is also intended to be effectively used in the campaign. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, BJP National President JP Nadda, Smriti Irani, Devendra Fadnavis and many others will be involved in the campaign.

What is BJP's plan?

Since there are total 224 constituencies in the state, preparations have been made to hold one big convention (Modi Rally) for every 12-14 constituencies. BJP, which has divided the state into 6 parts, will hold more conventions in the strongholds of Congress and JDS. At least 3 programs are likely to be organized in each part.

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge will be targeted and more public meetings will be held in Hyderabad Karnataka. Elsewhere, the conference will be organized with a focus on Old Mysore, Coastal, Kittur, Central Karnataka and Bangalore.

BJP was expected to win 18-20 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. But when the final results were announced, BJP had won 25 constituencies. Modi's charisma is the reason why BJP won this amount of seats even though Congress and JDS formed an alliance and fielded a candidate. For this reason BJP has made a plan to hunt votes by using Modi's charisma in this election as well.