Narendra Modi to visit cultural city on April 9

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has visited the state 7 times, will come to Mysuru next month as the assembly elections are approaching. The Prime Minister, who will come to Mysuru on April 9, will inaugurate a three-day programme on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of 'Project Tiger.

The programme will convey the message of India's commitment to wildlife conservation. Project Tiger will complete 50 years on April 1, 2023. It reconciles the Prime Minister's vision of peace, prosperity, development and conservation in the context of AmritKal. . A big event is being organised to showcase India's tiger conservation success globally to garner more political and public support for tiger conservation, a ministry official said. Apart from tiger census, coin release is also proposed on this occasion, the official said.

The official informed that during the inaugural function of the three-day programme, announcement of estimated tiger numbers, release of Effectiveness Assessment Report (2022) of Tiger Reserves and launch of 'AmritKalKa Vision' and commemorative coin for tiger conservation will be announced.