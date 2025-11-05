Nasscom Foundation in Collaboration with ONDC Network to Digitally Empower 200 Women Led Enterprises in Karnataka to Thrive in E-commerce

Bengaluru: In a step bringing women entrepreneurs into the mainstream of e-commerce, Nasscom Foundation and ONDC Network launched an initiative focused on women-led enterprises in Karnataka. Through this initiative, 200 enterprises were on-boarded on ONDC Network, providing them with the access to expansive e-commerce markets, enabling new entrepreneurial opportunities and accelerate business growth for India. With a focus on sustainability, the initiative also supported sellers from sectors such as handicrafts, handloom and manufacturing, helping them increase incomes and improve long-term business outcomes.

Jyoti Sharma, CEO, Nasscom Foundation commented, “India’s e-commerce market is slated to surpass the US to become the second-largest globally by 2034, as per many industry reports. Yet, many small and medium sellers still lack the digital expertise needed to thrive in this space, limiting their growth opportunities, a scenario which is more skewed for women. Our collaboration with ONDC Network has helped bridge the digital divide by building capacities and empowering 200 women entrepreneurs to seamlessly enter and thrive in online marketplaces. By harnessing technology and skill development, we have provided them with a level playing field and access to sustainable market linkages to ultimately drive economic growth."

Implemented across 22 districts of Karnataka including rural and urban regions of Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi, Channapatna, Belgaum, Udupi etc., the initiative addressed the significant challenges faced by women entrepreneurs including limited market access, lack of digital and financial skills and no prior e-commerce experience. Women entrepreneurs received on-ground support through training, cataloguing and GST registration. The program also built their capacities, connected them with stakeholders, and ensured regular governance for problem-solving and quality control. Through the right tools, skills and resources, the initiative equipped women entrepreneurs with essential tools to compete in the modern business landscape, amplifying their market presence and driving sustainable growth.