Nearly 70% of electorate cast vote in Assembly elections

The single-phase election to the 224-member Karnataka State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday saw a turnout of nearly 70 per cent of voters, in a process that was "largely peaceful".
Bengaluru: The single-phase election to the 224-member Karnataka State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday saw a turnout of nearly 70 per cent of voters, in a process that was "largely peaceful".
The results of the election will be announced on May 13. In the last Assembly polls held in 2018, as much as 72.36 per cent of the electorate cast their ballot.
This time, a total of 5.31 crore electors were eligible to cast their vote in 58,545 polling stations across the state where 2,615 candidates are in the fray, with the contest being a three-cornered one between the ruling BJP, the Congress and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (Secular). At the end of voting, the Election Commission said, "Largely peaceful voting in all 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka, and no repoll indicated in any of the 58,545 polling stations."