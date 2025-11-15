Need to work out new strategy for Cong, INDIA bloc: DKS

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday felt the need to work out a new strategy for the Congress party and the INDIA bloc for the future following the Bihar poll results. The ruling NDA is leading, with the counting of votes underway late in the evening on Friday for the Assembly polls in that state.

Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Congress president, termed the results as a “lesson” for his party and its allies. “The mandate has been given by the people. It is a lesson to us. I think in the future we will work out a new strategy for the Congress party and the INDIA bloc,” Shivakumar told PTI Videos.

Asked whether Rs 10,000 DBT for women and an increase in women voters were the reasons for the NDA’s performance in Bihar polls, he said, “Let me look at it. I still have not got the detailed report. Let me come back after I get the report.”

Bihar polls were held over two phases on November 6 and 11. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) appeared to register a landslide victory in Bihar, opening up impressive leads in more than 180 of the state’s 243 Assembly seats, with early trends also indicating that the saffron party was on track to post its biggest tally.