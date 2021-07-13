NEP will be implemented from current academic year: Dy CM CN Ashwath Narayan

Dharwad: National Education Policy (NEP) will be implemented in the government institutions of the department of higher education from the current academic year (2021-22).

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C.N.Ashwath Narayan, who also holds the higher education portfolio, stated on Monday that NEP will be implemented in government higher education institutions by making use of LMS (learning manage system) and Unified University College Management System (UUCMS).

Addressing the meeting convened with educationists at Karnataka University on New Education Policy-2020, he informed that private colleges which have good infrastructure should come forward to implement it from the current year itself. Other institutions should also get ready to implement this in a gradual manner.

"NEP aims to integrate various capabilities of the human intellect. It aspires to provide global exposure to the students even as it wishes to make them aware of the roots of the Indian tradition," the minister said.