New Davanagere railway station building inaugurated

Davanagere: G.M.Siddeshwara, Member of Parliament, Davangere, inaugurated the new railway station building on Saturday. Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru Division, and local elected representatives from Davangere were present on the occasion.

Siddeshwara appreciated the performance of Indian Railways and thanked PM Narendra Modi and Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal for sanctioning and approving many infrastructure projects in Davangere jurisdiction. He recalled the contribution of late Suresh Angadi for his quick sanctioning of Davangere railway station building.

He proposed a G+2 level for the building with additional passenger facilities. He also inaugurated escalators connecting platform 1 and 2 (ascending and descending).

Siddeshwara expressed the hope that a new line connecting Davangere, Chitradurga and Tumakuru would laid shortly. He thanked the State government for sanctioning Rs 97 crore for the project and said about 49 crore has already been spent in acquiring 227 acres of land in Davangere and Chitradurga district.

He thanked the General Manager, South Western Railway for implementing various projects and speedy execution of double line and expressed confidence that once the doubling and electrification is completed more train services will be introduced in the section connecting different parts of the country and said it woud be a boost to development of the region.

Davangere's old station building was of pre-gauge conversion period. The old station had inadequate passenger amenities. During gauge conversion, the platforms were raised and the building floor level was lower than the platform level causing several inconveniences to the passengers and public and there was a huge demand for construction of a new station building at Davangere.