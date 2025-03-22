New team to stop encroachment, pollution of Cauvery: DKS

Kodagu: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday announced that a team would be formed to prevent encroachment of the flow path of Cauvery River and pollution of its waters.

Speaking to reporters at Bhagamandala helipad, he said, “We are forming a team to stop encroachment and pollution of Cauvery. We would do whatever it takes to protect our land, water, history and traditions.”

“We will be observing a week-long campaign for water conservation on the occasion of World Water Day. Cauvery aarti will also create awareness about water and its conservation. I am offering my prayers to Goddess Cauvery for good rains and crops in the state this year too,” he said.

“We have already ear-marked funds for Cauvery aarti. The frequency of Cauvery aarti will be determined in the days to come. We have instructed the officials to ensure that artists from Kodagu are involved in the Cauvery aarti,” he said.

“The water conservation campaign will administer an oath not to misuse water. This campaign will be launched on the occasion of Cauvery aarti at Sankey tank. People can take the oath online as well. I had given a word that Cauvery aarti would be started when we offered baagina to KRS dam last year, we will ensure that it is realised,” he said.

“I would like to thank the people of Kodagu for electing two Congress MLAs from Kodagu. Cauvery which originates in Kodagu is the lifeline for Bengaluru, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The first pooja must be dedicated to Talakaveri, hence we are taking Cauvery water from here to Bengaluru for the Cauvery aarti at Sankey tank,” he added.

“Telangana C Revanth Reddy and I will be participating in the Anti-delimitation meet organised by Tamil Nadu

CM Stalin on March 22,” he informed.