Newly wed murdered by husband just hours after marriage

Kolar: In a shocking turn of events, a newlywed couple's wedding day ended in tragedy after a violent altercation left the bride dead and the groom in critical condition. The incident took place just hours after their wedding in Chambarasanahalli village, KGF taluk, Kolar district.

The couple, Likhita Sri from Bynapalli village in Andhra Pradesh and Naveen from Chambarasanahalli, had been in a long-term relationship before finally securing their families' approval and getting married earlier in the day. However, what should have been a day of joy quickly turned into a nightmare.

According to reports, after completing their wedding rituals, the couple retreated to a room in Naveen’s family home. A short time later, a commotion was heard, prompting concerned family members to knock on the door. When there was no response, they broke down the door to find both the bride and groom seriously injured and bleeding.

The injured couple was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in KGF. Despite the medical team's efforts, Likhita Sri succumbed to her injuries. Naveen, who also sustained serious injuries, was given primary treatment before being referred to a hospital in Kolar for further care.

The exact cause of the altercation remains unclear. Police from Under Sun City have launched an investigation into the incident. KGF Superintendent of Police Shantraju visited the scene to oversee the investigation.

This tragic incident has left both families and the local community in shock, as what began as a day of celebration ended in an unexpected and heartbreaking loss.