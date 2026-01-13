NHAI creates history with four Guinness World Records

Bengaluru: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has achieved a major milestone in highway construction by creating four Guinness World Records during the construction of the Bengaluru–Kadapa–Vijayawada Economic Corridor (NH-544G). Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari shared the achievement on social media platform X, describing it as a testament to India’s speed, commitment and engineering excellence in infrastructure development.

According to NHAI, the first two Guinness World Records were set on January 6 near Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh. These included laying 9.63 kilometres of three-lane-wide bituminous concrete continuously within 24 hours, and placing 10,655 metric tonnes of bituminous concrete non-stop in the same duration. These feats marked the first time such large-scale continuous asphalt paving was achieved globally under a national highway project.

Building on this success, NHAI went on to break its own records by creating two more world records on January 11. The third record involved laying a massive 57,500 metric tonnes of bituminous concrete, while the fourth record was achieved by continuously paving 156 kilometres of asphalt. These accomplishments surpassed the earlier benchmarks and further strengthened India’s position in fast-track road construction.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the records demonstrate the dedication, efficiency and technological advancement of India’s highway sector. He noted that such achievements highlight how infrastructure projects in the country are being executed with unprecedented speed and quality.

The record-setting work was carried out on Package-2 and Package-3 of the Bengaluru–Kadapa–Vijayawada Economic Corridor, in collaboration with Rajpath Infracon Private Limited. Officials said extensive planning and coordination were key to the success of the operation. A large fleet of machinery and manpower was deployed, including 70 tipper trucks, five hot mix plants, asphalt pavers and 17 road rollers. Agreements were also signed with multiple companies to ensure uninterrupted supply of materials and round-the-clock monitoring of construction activities.

Special safety measures were implemented considering tunnels, forest stretches and other sensitive areas along the corridor. Authorities said strict protocols were followed to ensure worker safety and environmental compliance during the high-speed construction.