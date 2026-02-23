NIA arrests absconding suspect Arshad Khan

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has successfully tracked down and arrested a fugitive suspect linked to the high-profile grenade recovery case in Bengaluru.

Arshad Khan, who had been evading court appearances, was taken into custody by NIA personnel.

Arshad Khan stands accused in the 2023 grenade seizure incident.

He is reportedly a close associate of Junaid Ahmad, the alleged mastermind behind the Kukkarhamba explosion. Previously, Arshad had been arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in connection with the case.

He managed to obtain bail and was released, after which the investigation was transferred to the NIA. Once out on bail, Arshad Khan failed to appear before the court as required. Consequently, a proclamation was issued against him, declaring him an absconder.

NIA officers eventually located and arrested him. He is currently under interrogation by the agency to gather further details about his role and connections in the grenade-related conspiracy.