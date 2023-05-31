NIA raids over Islamic terror funding 18 places searched Islamic terror outfits planned to assassinate Modi

Mangaluru: The National Investigation Agency officials conducted raids in various locations across the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday morning.

Since the morning hours, a total of 18 places, including houses, an office, and a hospital, have been subject to thorough checks and investigations. Last year, in July, Prime Minister Modi attended a program in Patna, Bihar. During the event, intelligence agencies uncovered a startling revelation that foreign and domestic Islamic terrorist organizations had planned to disrupt the program by deploying their militants. Disturbingly, their objective was to assassinate Prime Minister Modi.

The case was subsequently handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further investigation. In the course of their inquiries, NIA officials arrested a suspect named Phulwari Sharif. Through the ongoing investigation, it has come to light that financial assistance was funneled from Dakshina Kannada to support this act of sabotage. The funds were routed through Hawala channels from Gulf countries into India.

Utilizing these illicit funds, a larger conspiracy to carry out acts of terrorism across the country was hatched. As part of the effort to trace the origin of these funds, today's raids have been conducted in locations including Bantwala, Belthangadi, Uppinangadi, and Venur all in Dakshina Kannada district.

Additionally, in connection with the Patna case, officers from the National Investigation Department carried out raids last month on the residences of Mohammad Sinan from Bantwal, Sarfraz Nawaz from Sajipa Mooda village, and Iqbal and Abdul Rafiq from Puttur. These individuals are accused of providing financial support for the planned sabotage. It is alleged that they transferred crores of rupees to various accounts associated with the criminal act. This case remains under investigation, and further information will be forthcoming as the inquiry progresses.