Nikhil B, new SP of Shivamogga

Shivamogga: Nikhil B, a member of the Indian Police Service, formally stepped into his role as Superintendent of Police for Shivamogga district on Thursday evening.

Raised in Bengaluru after being born in Chitradurga district, he earned a mechanical engineering degree before entering the police service. Part of the 2017 IPS batch, he finished his initial training phase in Raichur.

Early assignments placed him as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Bhatkal within Uttara Kannada district. He also contributed to operations with the Anti-Naxal Force and the Coastal Security Police.

He spent two years and eight months performing duties as Deputy Commissioner of Police in Raichur district. Most recently, over the last one-and-a-half years, he managed equivalent responsibilities in Kolar district. His varied background across rural, coastal, and security-focused roles positions him to lead Shivamogga’s law enforcement efforts.