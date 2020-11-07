Nine CFTRI scientists make it to Stanford world rankings

Mysuru: Nine researchers, both present and former, of CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute of Mysuru, have received international recognition for their achievements. Their names have been included in the list of 'World Ranking of Top 2 percent Scientists', compiled based on an independent study carried out by Stanford University researchers, and released recently. Among 18 researchers listed in the 'Food Science' area from India, eight former and present researchers of CSIR-CFTRI including Dr K Srinivasan, Dr R N Taranathan, Dr N K Rastog, Dr G K Jayaprakasha, Dr P S Negi, Dr Suvendu Bhattacharya, Dr K Akhilender Naidu and Dr K R Bhattacharya are included in the list. Of these, Dr. N. K. Rastogi and Dr. P. S. Negi are currently in service. Among them Dr S Divakar has received recognition in the area of Biotechnology.

According to a press release from CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru, the analysis was conducted using citations from Scopus for assessing scientists for career-long citation impact till the end of 2019 and the citation impact during a single calendar year 2019. The scientists were classified into 22 scientific fields and 176 subfields using the indicators. The researchers at Stanford University, California, USA, have created a database of 1,59,684 top scientists of the world on the basis of standardized citation indicators which include information on citations, H-index, co-authorship and a composite indicator and others for conducting the study.