Nirmala Sitharaman to attend G20 meeting 

Bengaluru: Nirmala Sitharman, the Union Finance Minister, will attend the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting (FMCBG) in Bengaluru on February 24 and 25. It was posted on a social media website, according to the finance ministry's official account @FinMinIndia, "Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman embarks on visit to #Bengaluru to attend the first #G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors #FMCBG meeting under #G20 India Presidency, on 24-25 February 2023. #OneEarthOneFamilyOneFuture @g20org"

The G20 FMCBG discussions will be led by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and Union Finance Minister Shaktikanta Das in accordance with the priorities of the G20 India's Finance Track over the course of the two-day meeting.

Priorities related to the global economy, international financial architecture, sustainable finance, infrastructure, health, international taxes, financial sector, and financial inclusion will be the main topics of discussion during the summit.

For the first G20 FMCBG conference in Bengaluru, almost 500 foreign participants had gathered. The presidents of numerous international organisations as well as the finance ministers and governors of the G20 and invited nations will attend the meeting.

The Union Finance Minister will engage in bilateral conversations with more than ten countries, including Italy, the United States, Spain, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom, as well as with members of international organisations, on the sidelines of the G20 FMCBG.

The G20 finance and central bank deputies (FCBD) meeting, held on February 22–23, preceded the first G20 FMCBG meeting.