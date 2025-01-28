NITK Surathkal Hosts Symposium on Sustainable Farming Futures

Surathkal: A two-day symposium on "Sustainable Farming Futures" began on Monday at the National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal. Organised by the School of Humanities, Social Sciences, and Management, the event focuses on applying circular economy principles to agri-food systems to enhance the livelihoods of farmers.

The symposium is part of a collaborative project under the Scheme for Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration (SPARC), jointly led by Prof. Ritanjali Majhi from NITK Surathkal and Prof. Niraj Kumar from the University of Essex, UK.

The inaugural session, titled "Sowing the Seeds," featured Amit Verma, Director of the Circular Economy Cell at NITI Aayog, as the chief guest. In his keynote address, Verma underscored the importance of fostering sustainable farming practices and strengthening India's position as a leader in circular economy initiatives.

The event also included insights from Channappa Angadi, Assistant Director of Agriculture, Karnataka, and Prof. Niraj Kumar, who spoke on innovation’s pivotal role in modernising agriculture. Presiding over the event, Prof. Uday Bhat K., Dean of Research and Consultancy at NITK, commended the symposium for addressing critical challenges in the agricultural sector.

The event is co-sponsored by MRPL and MCF, Mangalore. Prior to the symposium, a capacity-building program for research scholars was held from January 20 to 24, focusing on sustainable agriculture practices.