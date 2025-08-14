NITK Surathkal marks Anti-Ragging Day

Surathkal: The National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal, observed Anti-Ragging Day on Tuesday in line with the Ministry of Education’s directives, reaffirming its strict zero-tolerance stance on ragging. More than 200 students, along with faculty, staff, and officials, participated in the event, which featured pledge-taking, awareness talks, and activities aimed at creating a safe, inclusive campus.

Delivering the keynote address, NITK Director Prof. B. Ravi stressed, “Ragging is a punishable offence. Our mission is to build each other up, with senior students serving as mentors. Together, let’s say no to ragging and yes to dignity.” Dean of Student Welfare Prof. Govind Raj Mandela underscored the importance of fostering acceptance for newcomers. “Anti-Ragging Day is about ensuring every student As per UGC guidelines, NITK will observe Anti-Ragging Week from August 12–18.