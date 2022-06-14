No Dip Recorded In Covid Positivity Rate In Karnataka

Karnataka's Covid positive rate continued to rise, with the state reporting 415 new cases. Bengaluru continues to lead the chart, with 400 instances out of 13,045 samples examined in the city.The Positive rate increased to 2.69 percent from 2.61 percent the day before.



On Sunday, the positive rate was greater than on Saturday, when the state had 463 cases. Despite fewer testing, the increase occurred (16,190). On Saturday, the state administered 21,519 tests, with 463 of them revealing positive results.

On a more brighter perspective, no new deaths have occurred, and 378 more patients have been discharged.

Only 26 Covid patients are in hospitals across the city. Two are in the ICU and one is in the HDU. There are 3,688 current cases in Karnataka. The amount of patients who still have Covid-19 is referred to as the active caseload. The most of them are in Bengaluru (3,542).

On Monday, the Karnataka Legislative Council will hold a biannual election for two graduate and two teacher constituency seats. Officials say there are 49 people in the running, including four women. The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday. The polls will be place at 607 polling stations, with a total of 2.84 lakh voters eligible to vote. On June 15, the votes will be counted.