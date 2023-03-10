No example of giving tickets to all the sitting MLAs: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Vijayapura: Since every election will be different there is no example of giving tickets to all the sitting MLAs. The tickets will be given only after the survey, performance, and other guidelines said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Reacting to former CM B S Yediyurappa's statement that some of the sitting party legislators are unlikely to get the tickets to contest in the coming Assembly polls, he told reporters in Chikkagalagali that since Yediyurappa is a member of the Parliamentary Board, he may have that information. However, the issue of giving tickets to candidates above 70 years of age or not is not before them.

Every constituency is discussed in the Parliamentary Board and it is very difficult to say all the sitting MLAs' will get the tickets.Reacting to the Lokayukta raid on the house of BJP MLA MadalVirupakshappa, the CM said the Lokayukta is independent to probe the matter. Everyone must respect the court's verdict. After this, the anti-corruption institution has taken up an investigation of the case. There is no question of concealing anything.

The Congress leaders are making baseless allegations and by doing it the corruption and sin they have done in the past will not be washed away. The government will hand over 59 corruption cases that took place during the Congress government regime to Lokayukta since those cases had been closed in Anti-Corruption Bureau. Once the investigation is over, the true colors of Congress will come to the fore. "It is true that instructions had been given to stop the procession of MadalVirupakshappa in Chennagiri two days ago".

Responding to KPCC President D K Shivakumar's allegations against him, Bommai said that the Congress leader had a close bond with the corruption and naturally such statements are expected from him.

On Congress leaders terming BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi as a Hindu Militant, the CM Bommai said for the Congress leaders, the patriots look like the militants. But for then, the Congress leaders look like anti-nationals and militants.