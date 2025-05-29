Live
No excise duty on soldiers’ canteens
CM makes important announcement
Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that soldiers, farmers, doctors and teachers are as memorable as our fathers and mothers. Speaking at a huge “Jai Hind Sabha” program organised at the Town Hall, he praised the legacy of Indian soldiers, honoured the retired army group, and honoured and rewarded the family members of martyred soldiers. Soldiers are engaged in the defence of the country with a spirit of sacrifice. The defence of the country is not the responsibility of soldiers alone. It is the responsibility of 140 crore Indians, he said.
India has never compromised in its history on the issue of moral defence and the elimination of evildoers. It will never happen in the future. He praised this as the commitment of every Indian. On this occasion, the CM announced that excise duty will not be levied on soldiers’ canteen.
He also said that all necessary measures will be taken for the welfare of retired soldiers.