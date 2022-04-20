No Hijab Will Be Permitted For Students Or Invigilators During The II PU Test

According to Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh, students taking the II Pre-University (PU) exam, as well as examination professionals, are prohibited from wearing any attire that indicates religious identification, such as the headscarf. The exam will take place on April 22nd.



The Minister, speaking at a news conference in Bengaluru on Tuesday, made it evident that students must be in their appropriate uniforms. Private candidates and repeaters, on the other hand, would not be required to wear uniforms. However, they will be bound by the High Court of Karnataka's order and the State Government's advisory about dress code. He said, implying that they will not be allowed to wear hijab.



The government has established a helpline to answer any questions about the II PU exam. From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., the helpline will be available at 080-23080864. Subject specialists and counsellors will be on hand to address questions. According to government data, the exam, which will be held from April 22 to May 18, will have a total of 6,84,255 candidates.

According to the Minister, Bengaluru South educational district has the most examination centres (83), while Ramanagaram district has the least (13). Bengaluru South has the most candidates enrolled in the exam, with 58,836, while Kodagu has the fewest, with only 6,048.

Merely the top superintendents of test centres would be permitted to bring a basic phone without a camera to the examination halls, whereas all other examination-related workers and pupils would be prohibited. He stated that all examination processes would be conducted out with police security.

By presenting their hall ticket, students are granted free transit in KSRTC and BMTC buses from their residence to the test centre. The answer scripts will be evaluated in 81 locations across the state. He stressed, meanwhile, that the government would not differentiate against religions when selecting stories for the moral sciences curriculum.

Furthermore, the Bhagavad Gita, including the Panchatantra, the Ramayana, and the Mahabharata, will be included in the moral sciences curriculum, according to the Minister. He got it obvious that these lessons would not be included in the assessment.