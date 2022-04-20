No Hijab Will Be Permitted For Students Or Invigilators During The II PU Test
- Students taking the II Pre-University (PU) exam, as well as examination professionals, are prohibited from wearing any attire that indicates religious identification, such as the headscarf.
- The government has established a helpline to answer any questions about the II PU exam.
According to Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh, students taking the II Pre-University (PU) exam, as well as examination professionals, are prohibited from wearing any attire that indicates religious identification, such as the headscarf. The exam will take place on April 22nd.
The Minister, speaking at a news conference in Bengaluru on Tuesday, made it evident that students must be in their appropriate uniforms. Private candidates and repeaters, on the other hand, would not be required to wear uniforms. However, they will be bound by the High Court of Karnataka's order and the State Government's advisory about dress code. He said, implying that they will not be allowed to wear hijab.