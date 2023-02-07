No objection for Brahmin CM: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Comments on Brahmanism and the BJP 'making a Brahmin candidate the CM' by former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy have stirred a controversy in Karnataka. However, on Tuesday he did a u-turn and clarified that he has no objections to a Brahmin becoming the CM.He said he has nothing against Brahmins, but his comment was on Union Minister for Mine, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi.

"If the BJP plans to make Union Minister for Mine, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi as the CM if the BJP is voted to power, the party must declare his candidature before the Assembly elections. I don't have any objections if any candidate from the Brahmin community is made the CM. There are deserving candidates in the community.

"The main reason for me to mention the name of Pralhad Joshi is not because he is a Brahmin. He belongs to a lineage, which has the DNA of the killer of Mahatma Gandhi and the ones who attacked Sringeri Mutt. Karnataka Brahmins are well cultured. I don't have any intention to fix the BJP party. I have intentions of not letting the people into a fix," he maintained.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah stated that he wouldn't accept the statements of Kumaraswamy. The question only arises only when the BJP achieves power. They will end up with only 50 to 60 seats, he said.