Notification issued to regularise services of 11,136 pourakarmikas: CM Bommai

Bengaluru: A notification to regularise the services of 11,136 pourakarmikas has been issued. Steps will be taken to consider other pourakarmikas in second and third stages in Bengaluru and others working outside Bengaluru as the government employees, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking after naming park in BBMP limits of Byatarayanapura Assembly constituency as Bhagwan Buddha, Baba Saheb Dr.B R Ambedkar Lake Park and inaugurating Ambedkar Bhavan here on Sunday, he said the risk fund of pourakarmikas has been hiked to Rs 2,000. The government decided to regularise the services of pourakarmikas as per recommendation of a committee constituted to study it. The welfare of dalits and oppressed classes has been the main motto of the government.

He said while Buddha is the symbol of knowledge, he left the kingdom, gained knowledge and spread the message of social and religious values among the people. Ambedkar also tread the path shown by Goutham Buddha, ensured equality for all, created awareness among people and helped to maintain equality, unity and democracy in the country. A father of modern India's democracy, Ambedkar wrote the Constitution for which he must be remembered by everyone.

He said many suggested not to disturb the hornet's nest called reservation but he did not care. According to him, a person who has no human values must not run the State. The duty of the government is to ensure reservation in accordance with the population of every caste. Goutham Buddha, Basavanna, Valmiki and Ambedkar are always his source of inspiration to provide social justice. As the chief minister, he must understand the feelings of the last man in the society.

As Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi has rightly said, "remember their tears when you take decisions regarding dalits and oppressed classes", he also wanted to do something for SC/ST communities. The ensuing legal battle will be effectively fought. There must not be any delay when making decisions to ensure their constitutional rights. The government will consider all their demands on priority.

"You must forget three principles taught by Dr Ambedkar, Education, Unity and agitation. Education is very important to enjoy your rights. Democracy will get its due importance if there is strength in organisation. The constitution has allowed agitation for any lawful right. Some people are trying to create confusion over the historic decisions taken by the government. We are working as per the Constitution. The government is committed to providing all basic amenities to Kanshiram Nagar", Bommai said.

Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivasa Pujari, Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol and others were present.