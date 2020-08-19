Now, Covid-19 scare in Bangalore Development Authority office 

Bengaluru: As coronavirus cases surge in Bengaluru, the city administration has restricted public entry to the offices of Bengaluru Development Authority for next one week. On Tuesday, the Bangalore Development Authority head office at Kumara Park West has been seal down in light of two senior officials attached to the BDA testing positive. The public will be barred from entry as a safety measure and also all government-related work will be stopped for a week.



However, the other BDA officials' tests turned out to be negative but have been advised for the home quarantined. Two months back, security personnel in the BDA office was tested positive following which, most of the staff were quarantined for 14 days. This is the second time that BDA works will be held due to Covid outbreak.

Speaking to, The Hans India, a senior official said, "earlier the constable was tested positive, but now other two senior officials have been identified positive and entire BDA office premises will be closed and most of the work will be stopped for one week." The office will be completely sanitized and the public will be allowed in from August 24th. The BDA successfully completed a public consultation regarding the proposed Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project which is expected to bring down over 30,000 trees. The meet organised by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) took place as scheduled on Tuesday at Avalahalki village but with very poor participation.

"Health department and civic body are making their best to trace the source of infection in the case yet. The civic body quarantined the primary contacts of the infected persons because in recent days we announced e-auction of Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) sites in various areas and the public flow to the office premises was very high. So further contact tracing is on to ensure that all persons who have come in contact with us in recent days can be isolated and make a safe move" says Covid affected official from BDA requesting on anonymity.

In view of increasing Covid-19 cases in the city, BDA opened a helpline for registration of visitors to its office visitors. But in recent times after announcing the e-auction of 308 sites and proposed Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project, officials have seen many visitors.

public will be Not Be allowed Until August 24

♦ The public will be barred from entry as a safety measure and also all government-related work will be stopped for a week

♦ This is the second time that BDA works will be held due to COVID outbreak

♦ Two months back, security personnel in the BDA office was tested positive

♦The civic body asked the primary contacts of the infected persons to be in quaratine

♦ The BDA office will be completely sanitized and the

Why fewer turnout at BDA meet

♦ Only a hundred citizens could take part in the consultation

♦ Citizens could not attend the meet as several areas are under containment zones

♦ A virtual consultation to be held on September 3.

♦ Around 33,838 trees will be felled for PRR project