Nursing home worker ends life on allegations of expired medicine supply

An incident in Uttara Kannada has once more highlighted the devastating consequences of unchecked social media scrutiny, as a respected healthcare worker chose to end his own life following widespread online accusations. Rajeev Pikale, who had spent many years handling medicine distribution at the established Pikale Nursing Home in Karwar, was discovered deceased at his family home in Aversad village of Ankola taluk. He used a double-barrel gun to fatally shoot himself in the courtyard near the household tulsi platform.

The chain of events started roughly two weeks prior when a relative of a patient covertly captured footage claiming Rajeev had provided expired medications. The recording gained rapid traction on various online platforms, drawing harsh criticism, derogatory remarks, and personal attacks directed at him.

Even after Rajeev issued a public explanation that any mistake had been accidental and expressed regret, the continuous wave of online abuse and damage to his standing reportedly led to profound emotional turmoil. Friends and colleagues observed that he had become noticeably withdrawn and visibly troubled in the days leading up to the incident.

While by himself at home on Friday, he took the irreversible step. Local residents alerted by the sound of the gunshot arrived quickly but were unable to intervene. Ankola police promptly reached the location, secured the weapon, documented the scene as an unnatural death, and began their formal inquiry. The body underwent post-mortem procedures as part of the investigation. The loss has deeply affected the surrounding community and those in the medical field, many of whom remember Rajeev as a conscientious individual committed to his responsibilities over an extended career.

There is widespread grief that one isolated video and the subsequent public condemnation could push someone so dedicated toward such despair.