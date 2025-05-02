NWKRTC driver suspended for offering namaz on duty

Haveri: A driver-cum-conductor with NWKRTC, A R Mullah, was suspended in Haveri after a viral video showed him stopping a bus mid-route to offer namaz on Tuesday.

The incident prompted an investigation ordered by Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy after debates were raised about duty conduct.

Vijay Kumar, the Divisional Controller of the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), confirmed the suspension according to reports, stating that the action followed a directive from Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy to investigate the incident. Kumar noted that the department conducted a thorough inquiry, leading to the formal suspension of A R Mullah for his conduct.

On Tuesday, a video showing A R Mullah, a driver-cum-conductor, offering namaz inside a bus en route from Vishalgarh to Hangal sparked widespread controversy after it went viral on social media.

The clip, recorded by a passenger, captured Mullah halting the bus mid-journey to perform the prayer, surprising passengers and prompting demands for disciplinary measures.

According to sources, Mullah is a long-serving employee known for accident-free driving and previously honoured with a gold medal by the department, and now faces scrutiny for his actions during duty hours.