One dies in heavy rain, crops destroyed, houses damaged

Chamarajanagara: Heavy rains lashed on Sunday night as itdestroyedlakhs of rupees worth crops and damaged few houses in the district. At Duddahalli in Chamarajanagarataluk, a person died on the spot after wall of house collapsed on him while he was sleeping. The deceased was identified as Murthy (32) a farmer in Duddahalli. He succumbed to injuries after thedilapidated house wall collapsed on him.

Budipadagabridge in Chamarajanagartaluk has been submerged, 3 feetof water is flowing on the bridge and traffic is completely shut down.The bridge, whose side had collapsed due to heavy rains, has nowsubmerged and the connection to the village has been cut off. In addition, an electric pole has also fallen on the bridge. The peopleunable to cross the bridge and are stranded in village. The villagers havedemanded that the bridge be repaired immediately .

In GundlupettalukBegur police station was submerged, withthree feet ofwaterin station premises. Malegere of Chamarajanagartaluk,which was flooded after 26 years just a few days ago, is again flooded again on Monday. The lake is full and the water is flowing rapidly on theroad and there is a situation where it is not possible to walk on theconnecting bridge. Due to Malegere water, people and school childrenin Kalanahundi, Kalpura, Halepur and other villages have lost contact with outside world.

MLA escapes unhurt

Due to continuous rain, a tree fell on thebridge and the incident took place near Chandakawadi of Chamarajanagartaluk. It is said that MLA Puttarangshetty, who was coming to Chamarajanagar, crossed the bridge 5-10 minutes before the tree felland escaped the danger.

In Haradanahalli of Chamarajanagartaluk water is overflowing onroad and has entered Doddamole. Agricultural Science Centre,Chandukatte Mole village connectivity has been cut. Bhubbehunasereservoir of Hanurtalukis filled to maximum level. Police have takenprecautionary measures to prevent people from crossing the ditch asthe Thatthehalla is overflowing.

Due to heavy rain Indira canteen in B Rachaiah road is filled with three feet of water. Authorities are trying hard to clear the water from manylow level areas.