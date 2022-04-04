Online Bhagwad Gita contest by BJP Backward Classes Morcha 

Mysuru: BJP Mysuru district backward classes Morcha released the posters of online Bhagwad Gita competition. The competition is open for the children in the age group of eight to 18 years.

The contestants must send three minutes video clip of shlokas from 14th Chapter of the Gita that propagates Sanathana Dharma to the given WhatsApp numbers by April 8. The WhatsApp numbers are 9880304324/9060543667 /9742144933.

The prizes will be decided on the basis of the language skills, communication and clarity.

The first prize winners will get Rs 2000 cash prize, second prize- Rs 1000 and third prize Rs 500 along with trophy. All the participants will get a memento and certificate. Speaking after releasing the posters of the contest, BJP City President T S Srivatsa said "Bhagwad Gita is considered as one of the sacred epics in Hindu religion. Every shloka spreads the light of knowledge".

'When there is a change in lifestyle, there is a less of physical work and more of mental stress. There is a rise in health related issues with people suffering from diabetes, blood pressure and cardiac related ailments.

With the mental health management turning out to be a biggest challenge, some children are resorting to suicide unable to handle the stress. The children need a free environment to study and efforts must be made to create a conducive environment.

Gita has solutions to burning problems of the country', added Srivatsa.