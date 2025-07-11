Only 30 pc of coconut husk utilised

Bengaluru: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Thursday said only 30 per cent of the coconut husk generated in India is being effectively utilised and stressed the urgent need to enhance value addition in the coir sector, particularly in response to growing domestic demand for coco peat (coco pith). Karandlaje emphasised the importance of developing new applications for coir products, especially in horticulture and other emerging sectors. Union Minister of State for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) was reviewing the research and development activities of the Central Institute of Coir Technology (CICT) under the Coir Board in Bengaluru, according to an official release. Highlighting the growing potential of carbon extraction from coir fibre, Karandlaje expressed interest in its role in environmental sustainability and carbon credit markets.

She suggested that training programmes be modular and industry-specific—covering coconut-based products, carbon/charcoal extraction, and coir wood panel production. She also urged the CICT and Coir Board to actively collaborate with national-level technical institutions such as the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI), Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR), the Coconut Development Board, and various state-level export units. The goal, she said, should be to create scalable and high-value coir-based products. Karandlaje reiterated that the technologies developed by the Coir Board must be systematically transferred to farmers, entrepreneurs, and cooperatives through a phased, sector-specific approach to ensure widespread adoption at the grassroots level, the release added.